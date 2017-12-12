Greatest Sam Rockwell roles of all time

The best time of year, awards season, is finally upon us.

This year, actor Sam Rockwell is receiving a lot of awards talk for his performance in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Born on November 5, 1968, Rockwell got into acting during his twenties, appearing in various minor roles in indie films and television shows. Now, Rockwell is widely recognized for his talent and range, having appeared in over 90 different projects up to this point.

To honor the work that he did in Three Billboards and the awards he might pick up along the way, we’ve composed a list of our favorite Sam Rockwell roles. Here’s what we’ve got: