Guy Beahm aka Dr. DisRespect and five things you don’t know about him

Guy Beahm, also known as Dr. DisRespect has been nominated for The Game Awards for Trending Gamer. This gaming phenomenon on Twitch.tv has more than 37 million total channel views and gets between 20,000 and 40,000 viewers every day.

His followers who love to watch him and listen to the Doc exclaim, “Violence. Speed. Momentum.”

Beahm keeps quite tight-lipped about his personal life. It is known that he is happily married and has a little girl named Alana. It can be determined from some of his Tweets that he is a fan of the Golden State Warriors, but not much else is really known about the person behind this character.

Dr DisRespect is costumed in a black mullet wig called “Slick Daddy,” a great big mustache, wears reflective sunglasses and a tactical vest and despite his macho persona and loud ways, he rarely swears as reported by Newsweek.

He has won two NBA Jam competitions and is also an expert at H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or first-person shooters like Call of Duty: WWII.

Here are five things you may not know about Guy Beahm, a.k.a. Dr. DisRepect.

.@DrDisRespect is nominated for Trending Gamer! Have you voted? Click here to see all of the nominees & vote now: https://t.co/esD4Vkia9W pic.twitter.com/MtbRVu60TV — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 27, 2017

5. He is a big man

Beahm is 6’8″!

6’8 machine #slickdaddyclub #drdisrespectlive #drdisrespect #2timeworldchampion A post shared by DrDisrespect (@docdisrespectlive) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

4. His original game name was not Dr. DisRespect

It was Diarrhea Panic.

3. He has been told that he resembles Queen’s Fredy Mercury

He doesn’t seem to mind.

A post shared by @drdisrespectlive on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

2. The Doc went to college

He graduated from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona with a B.S. in Business, Marketing Management in 2005.

1. He also designs games

For almost 4 years, Beahm was a Multiplayer Level Designer on Activision for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. His LinkedIn page is impressive.

Guy Beahm, a.k.a. Dr. DisRespect we wish you the best of luck at Game Awards.