Harry Styles and James Cordon lock lips during Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Best. Christmas. Ever.

James Cordon, host of the Late Late Show got an extra special Christmas gift during the holiday episode of Carpool karaoke when Harry Styles planted a kiss on his lips.

In an epic ending to 2017 James Corden and Reggie Watts did a mashup of the Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

While the collaboration of majorly talented singers will go down in history, it is the final moments of the clip that has the internet in an uproar.

what did james corden do in his past life to be blessed enough to kiss harry styles — lia misses harry (@stylianson) December 12, 2017

Damn..Harry kissed you.. — Anamica (@Alwaysbuzzing28) December 12, 2017

James, can we switch lives please pic.twitter.com/HopFkIHmWA — Merry Fitzmas (@fillthevoidx) December 12, 2017

Watch the whole thing below or go straight to 2:06 for the Christmas kiss.