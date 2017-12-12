Harry Styles and James Cordon lock lips during Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Best. Christmas. Ever.

James Cordon, host of the Late Late Show got an extra special Christmas gift during the holiday episode of Carpool karaoke when Harry Styles planted a kiss on his lips.

In an epic ending to 2017 James Corden and Reggie Watts did a mashup of the Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

While the collaboration of majorly talented singers will go down in history, it is the final moments of the clip that has the internet in an uproar.

Watch the whole thing below or go straight to 2:06 for the Christmas kiss.

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.