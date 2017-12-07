Hideo Kojima will be presenting, and hopefully revealing ‘Death Stranding’ info, at The Game Awards

The Game Awards — which air tonight, Dec. 7, at 8:30 p.m. EST have announced another top caliber celebrity who will be presenting an award: video game designer Hideo Kojima.

“It is always a great honor to welcome [Hideo Kojima] to The Game Awards,” Geoff Keighley, producer of the annual Game Awards, said on Twitter. “I’m happy to confirm Hideo is attending and will present an award with [del Toro] on Thursday night! You won’t want to miss it.”

Kojima is a Japanese video game designer, screenwriter, director and producer. He’s often considered one of the first authors of video games, having created his own production company, Kojima Productions, in 2005. He is also the former vice president of Konami Digital Entertainment.

Kojima first got noticed in video games in 1987, when he released directed, wrote and designed the first Metal Gear game for Xbox and Play Station. Through his career, he’s gone on to make many, many more Metal Gear games — including the most recent, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which came out in 2015.

Hideo Kojima is also the one responsible for the Snatcher/Policenauts games (1988-2011), the Tokimeki Memorial (1997-1999), Zone of the Enders (2001-2012) and Boktai series (2003-2006), as well as Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (2010) and Beatmania (1998-2002).

The question, then, turns to whether Kojima’s latest game, Death Stranding, will have a presence at The Game Awards. The game didn’t show up at E3 or Paris Games but, according to IGN, Guillermo del Toro (who provides one of the voices) said gameplay would be shown in the not too distant future.

Given that The Game Awards has hosted the world premieres of games in the past and that del Toro and Norman Reedus — who additionally stars in Death Stranding — are also presenting awards, it seems likely that something Death Stranding will be revealed. It was also at last year’s awards show that Mads Mikkelsen and del Toro were announced to be appearing in the game.

Watch the game announcement trailer here, and check out some of the coverage we've done in preparation for the ceremony (we have bios for performers and gamers like Laura Bailey, Brian Bloom and the eSports teams).