Instagram is adding a ‘recommended’ post on to your feed

Get ready, because Instagram is changing again. The social media app will now be showing users recommended posts in their feed — a feature that will suggest posts based on those that have been liked by other accounts you follow.

This new section, entitled “Recommend for You,” was spotted while in testing earlier this month, according to Tech Crunch. The new feature will have its own label in order to not be confused with the user’s home feed and will have anywhere from three to five suggested posts.

In case this doesn’t sound all that appealing, there’s also a way to hide it already. The Instagram Help Center has posted instructions — all you have to do is go to the Recommended for You section, tap iPhone or Android and then click hide.

However, this new feature doesn’t mean that you’re going to be bombarded with a bunch of random images you don’t care about. The people behind Instagram are taking the time to ensure that the ‘Recommended for You’ section will contain posts that are actually relevant to user’s interests.

Earlier this month Instagram also introduced a new way to allow users to follow hashtags — meaning we’ve reached the point where you can follow trends, not just specific accounts.

With the Recommended for You feature and the Hashtags, Instagram seems to want users to follow more accounts, according to Business Insider. The hope is Recommended posts will boost the visibility of certain posts, as Instagram announced that 70 percent of posts weren’t seen in 2016.

The internet is pretty mixed on the idea of the Recommended for You section — some saying it’s an interesting idea, and others saying it just adds more clutter to their feed.

So, let us know what you think about this new change to Instagram. Is it something you’re going to use or are you going to hide the option? Let us know in the comments below!

