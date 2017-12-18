#RIP Jake Paul is not dead, and Logan Paul did not kill his brother

RIP, JAKE PAUL, Logan Paul, Youtube

RIP JAKE PAUL.

That’s the title of Logan Paul’s latest vlog. But it does not mean Jake Paul is dead.

In fact, the story is about Jake making Logan the beneficiary of his life insurance policy. That means, when Jake does die, Logan will receive the proceeds of the life insurance policy – unless Logan dies first.

“I do have to kill my brother.”

It’s not personal, it’s business. Godfather much?

Funny enough, Jake expected these thoughts from Logan and messages him, “Pls dont [sic] murder me”RIP, JAKE PAUL, Logan Paul, Youtube

Check out the vlog here and tell us below what you think!

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.