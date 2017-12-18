RIP Jake Paul is not dead, and Logan Paul did not kill his brother

RIP JAKE PAUL.

That’s the title of Logan Paul’s latest vlog. But it does not mean Jake Paul is dead.

In fact, the story is about Jake making Logan the beneficiary of his life insurance policy. That means, when Jake does die, Logan will receive the proceeds of the life insurance policy – unless Logan dies first.

“I do have to kill my brother.”

It’s not personal, it’s business. Godfather much?

Funny enough, Jake expected these thoughts from Logan and messages him, “Pls dont [sic] murder me”

