Jake Paul’s Team 10 loses another member as Alex Lange moves on

#NoDrama

Alex Lange announced that he is leaving Jake Paul’s Team 10 after just two years.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make but after talking it through with the Team 10 family and others close to me, we all decided it was the best next step for everyone,” Alex said in a YouTube video.

Unlike the drama that unfolded when the Martinez Twins exited the house, there have been no accusations of bullying from Lange.

“There’s no crazy drama or gossip behind it. It’s simply a decision to move in a new direction,” Alex continued. “I’m always going to look fondly on my memories with Team 10, and I appreciate their support.”

In fact, he plans to collaborate with Jake and Team 10 in the future!

“The time has come for me to move on and move my career in another direction. Now, regardless of that, you may still see me collaborating with a few members from time to time on some special projects,” he shared.

This should be an exciting time for Lange, so be sure to stay with us for updates!