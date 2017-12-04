Jersey Shore reboot announced by MTV for 2018

MTV announced a reboot of their popular Jersey Shore with original cast members, called Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

8 years ago today we got the opportunity to kill brain cells by gracing our tan asses on @mtv ….ur welcome. Happy Anniversary to my amazing cast i call FAMILY! Can’t wait to run shit again with all of you! 💃🏽❤️ #JerseyShore #TheOGS pic.twitter.com/hWYZGtHygr — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 4, 2017

That’s right, the reboot comes back with most of the original cast including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Sammi Giancola is the only one of the group not returning, because she doesn’t want to film with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, according to E!.

So will the lazy days in the sun, the all-night drunken parties be a thing of the past .r the now older, married with children crew? We’ll have to see. But according to JWoww‘s post, they “Gotta teach these young ones 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽.”

Since the show ended in 2012, JWoww and Snookie have had children, The Situation did a stint on another reality show, Worst Cooks in America, while Vinny G took his parents on The Great Food Truck Race.

What do you think of the reboot? Are you looking forward to seeing the original Jersey Shore cast on TV again or should MTV gather a new crew? Will this fail as badly as their TRL reboot did? Tell us below!