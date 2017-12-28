Jim Burns, co-creator of ‘MTV Unplugged’ dies after being struck by taxi

Jim Burns, co-creator of MTV Unplugged died yesterday from injuries sustained from being struck by a taxi on Dec. 26 in Manhattan.

Burns, who had vision problems was crossing the street with his seeing eye dog when he was struck by a taxi turning left.

According to the New York Post, although both Burns and the driver had a green light, the police report says Burns was not inside the crosswalk. The driver stayed on the scene and was not charged.

Robert Small, who co-founded the acoustic show with Burns, said of his friend, “He was a terrific human being. He could make fun of people without making them feel bad. He just had a knack for making people happy,”

While the police said the dog, named Jules, with Burns was a seeing eye dog, Small said he was just a companion. Jules survived the crash.

MTV made a statement which read, “As co-creator of the beloved Unplugged franchise, his groundbreaking work continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”

MTV Unplugged showcased hot names in music playing acoustic instruments and aired regularly from 1989 to 1999. Artists who participated had their performances released as albums, many of which won awards. Eric Clapton’s Unplugged in 1992 sold 26 million copies worldwide and remains the best-selling live album of all time. Other notable performances included Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Alice in Chains and Los Tres.

The original show won the George Foster Peabody Award and was nominated for three Primetime Emmys. In 2009 the reboot of Unplugged won an Emmy for Best New Approach.