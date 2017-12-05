John Oliver grills Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment during film screening

Monday night was definitely a night to remember for the attendees of the Tribeca Film Institute Benefit. The 20th-anniversary screening of the political film Wag the Dog and panel discussion was much more than people expected.

The event was full of laughs and jokes before Last Week Tonight host John Oliver pursued the issue of sexual harassment claims made against Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. It was a panel discussion like no other.

There was a sparring of words between Oliver and Hoffman, as the host brought up questions about Anna Graham Hunter. She claims that Hoffman sexually harassed her when she was 17-years-old as a production assistant. The harassment took place on the set of the 1985 TV film, Death of a Salesman. Hoffman denies the allegations, but Oliver was not going to allow him to get off that easy.

“It’s hanging in the air? From a few things you’ve read you’ve made an incredible assumption about me. You’ve made the case better than anyone else can. I’m guilty.”

The Washington Post’s, Steve Zeitchik recalls that Hoffman  “grew visibly uncomfortable” during the heated discussion. So in a series of tweets Zeitchik gives the public a play-by-play of what took place.

Oliver exposes the sexual harassment allegations because there is the question a person’s character on the line. Hollywood’s elite has faced numerous allegations in regards to sexual harassment within the past few months and it has opened the up the discussion about sexual misconduct in the workforce.

 

