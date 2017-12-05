John Oliver grills Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment during film screening

Monday night was definitely a night to remember for the attendees of the Tribeca Film Institute Benefit. The 20th-anniversary screening of the political film Wag the Dog and panel discussion was much more than people expected.

The event was full of laughs and jokes before Last Week Tonight host John Oliver pursued the issue of sexual harassment claims made against Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman. It was a panel discussion like no other.

This photo was taken before #92Y panel discussion got v heated; John Oliver asked Dustin Hoffman about the sexual assault allegations against him… Hoffman denied knowing the woman. pic.twitter.com/xihbNt50fM — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodestaTV) December 5, 2017

There was a sparring of words between Oliver and Hoffman, as the host brought up questions about Anna Graham Hunter. She claims that Hoffman sexually harassed her when she was 17-years-old as a production assistant. The harassment took place on the set of the 1985 TV film, Death of a Salesman. Hoffman denies the allegations, but Oliver was not going to allow him to get off that easy.

“It’s hanging in the air? From a few things you’ve read you’ve made an incredible assumption about me. You’ve made the case better than anyone else can. I’m guilty.”

The Washington Post’s, Steve Zeitchik recalls that Hoffman “grew visibly uncomfortable” during the heated discussion. So in a series of tweets Zeitchik gives the public a play-by-play of what took place.

John Oliver just went after Dustin Hoffman big time on sexual harassment at this Wag The Dog panel. Hoffman grew visibly uncomfortable. "You weren't there," he says to Oliver. "I'm happy I wasn't," Oliver replied. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

All hell has now broken loose on this Wag The Dog panel. The subject seemed over after seven minutes but Hoffman brought it up again, saying Oliver is not keeping an "open mind" and is unquestionably believing accusers, and a testy five minutes followed. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

And now the _ audience _ is arguing volubly back and forth about whether Hoffman is upstanding and Oliver should be asking the questions. Not sure I've ever seen anything like it at a screening panel. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

Oliver just asked people to stop recording his argument with Hoffman on their phone. "That's what I hate about the Internet." But i mean, isn't that why he brought it up? To have a public conversation? — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

Oliver cited Hoffman's response to an accuser that his behavior on set was "not reflective" of who Hoffman is. "It's that kind of statement that pisses me off," Oliver said. "It's 'not reflective of who I am.' But it IS reflective of who you were." — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

Oliver exposes the sexual harassment allegations because there is the question a person’s character on the line. Hollywood’s elite has faced numerous allegations in regards to sexual harassment within the past few months and it has opened the up the discussion about sexual misconduct in the workforce.