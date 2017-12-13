John Stamos tears up when sharing he is a “dad to be” at age 54

John Stamos will finally be a dad at the age of 54.

Fans know and love John Stamos for his role as Uncle Jesse in Full House. While his role as the “fun uncle” made him famous, it was when his character had twins on the show, fans fell more in love. Not only was he the “fun uncle,” but add “cool dad” to the list.

Well, if you play the part enough times it is bound to happen, right? Stamos, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, expressed his excitement about having a bundle of joy of his own.

The actor and fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are happy to be bringing their first child into the world together.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” says the Fuller House star.

Stamos is confident he will be a fun dad. However, he expressed some sorrow. He wishes his parents could be here to share the moment with him but explains, “This would not have happened if they were not looking down on me.”

.@JohnStamos to Finally Be a Dad at 54: 'I've Been Practicing for a Long Time' https://t.co/jKqQrH8Cs2 pic.twitter.com/QhvbRC9Fw3 — People (@people) December 13, 2017

We are so excited to see John Stamos land the role of a lifetime with Caitlin McHugh by his side. Congratulations to the happy couple as they start their family.