First ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ footage revealed in 15 second teaser

Universal has dropped the first trailer tease of the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with the full trailer set to debut this Thurs., Dec. 7.

This tease is a brief 15 seconds, showing a quick clip of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard (not in high-heels this time) and Justice Smith sprinting away from an erupting volcano and stampede of various dinosaurs. The only audible dialogue we can hear is Pratt yelling “Run!”

Pratt and Howard both starred in the first Jurassic World, which was released in 2015 and made over $650 million in the domestic box-office alone. Pratt plays raptor trainer Owen Grady, while Howard portrays park operations manager Claire Dearing.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is being directed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible), with original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow being listed as one of the writers. Derek Connolly (Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: Episode IX) also helped pen the script, with Frank Marshall producing.

“It will be darker and scarier than the previous film,” Bayona said last year via Screen Rant. “Obviously, when you have Chris Pratt it will also be very funny. But it will be darker. It is the second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark as in The Empire Strikes Back or The Wrath of Khan, which are examples you always get. The film takes the story where it has never been before.”

Where exactly that is, we don’t exactly know, as plot details are relatively scarce at this time. We have seen, however, a couple tweets from Bayona and Trevorrow, hinting at a variety dinosaurs that could show up.

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

We also know that, along with Pratt and Howard, the film will see the return of THE Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcom — the real reason we’re excited about this movie. Goldblum played the stumbling scientist in Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

Ted Levine, Toby Jones, BD Wong and James Cromwell are also set to appear.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22, 2018. Watch the teaser here, and make sure to come back on Thursday to see our coverage of the full trailer.