‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer features, well, a lot of dinosaurs

And now there’s volcanos too.

The first official trailer (no more of this ten-second teaser nonsense, thank goodness) for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has hit the web.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World, this time being director J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible). Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is on board as one of the producers. The film sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen and Claire, as well as bringing Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcom back into the mix.

credit: Youtube

“These creatures were here before us,” Goldblum says in the trailer. “And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.”

From what we’ve gathered in the trailer, Isla Nublar is in trouble and on the verge of destruction — apparently from some giant, huge volcano — causing all the heroes from Jurassic World to go back and try and save the dinosaurs. Why they couldn’t find someone else to go to the island, like someone who hasn’t almost been eaten alive by Pterodactyls or chased by a T-Rex in high-heels, isn’t quite clear, but here we are.

Anyways, Claire is apparently dating someone else now, which is sure to cause drama between her and Owen and there’s also some newcomers brought on board — Toby Jones, Justice Smith and Ted Levine all playing supporting roles.

As far as the dinosaurs go, there’s a lot of them. We get another glimpse of the Indominus Rex from Jurassic World, as well as that shot of the giant T-Rex doing whatever it is a T-Rex does.

Jeff Goldblum is only in there for a hot second — appearing in a court scene, which very well might be one of the only scenes he’s in. It’s hard to imagine that Ian Malcom would want to return to the island for the third time, but given that this franchise is way past its expiration date, I guess you never know.

Honestly, we just can’t quite make ourselves care about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World was fine and all, but another one seems excessive — considering none of the sequels, not even The Lost World, had the same magic that Jurassic Park did. At this point, there’s not much more they can really do with the property unless they take it the full goofy, ridiculous route and stop militarizing the raptors — something we do NOT want to see.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22, 2018. Watch the trailer here and let us know if you’re excited for this move in the comments below.