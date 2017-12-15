Kellogg’s opens cereal cafe in New York City

EAT, CHILL AND CREATE!

Kellogg’s opened its new and improved cereal cafe this week at 31 E 17th Street in Manhattan called Kellogg’s NYC Café.

The cereal brand opened a pop-up cafe in New York in 2016 which was so popular they built a bigger, permanent location. At 5,000 square feet, it’s quintuple the size of their original shop.

“We’re excited people can experience cereal in new ways all the time at our permanent location, versus other pop-ups which we’ve seen can quickly come and go. Whether people stop in for a quick meal or end up spending the afternoon or early evening with us, Kellogg’s® NYC Café in Union Square will truly be a home for food exploration—tailored to give everyone endless flavor possibilities when it comes to cereal,” said Aleta Chase, Kellogg’s® Marketing Director. “We’re excited to see how people re-think the possibilities of cereal and how their creations might inspire us to bring new products to life.”

The cafe offers more than just a bowl of cereal though. Its menu has pre-fab recipes like Wake Me Up and #KumquatLife, as well as a DIY cereal bar featuring over 30 toppings. In fact, they encourage creativity by featuring customer creations on their menu.

Then there’s the free wifi and Instagram station to encourage social sharing.

Kellogg’s isn’t looking for high turnover either. They have multiple over-sized televisions, board games and card games for patrons to relax and enjoy their time in the cafe.

They even have a conference/game room available for rent!

Have you been to the Kellogg’s NYC Cafe? Tell us about it below!