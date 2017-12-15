Kevin Hart admits to cheating on wife Eniko

Kevin Hart has finally come clean about allegations of cheating this past summer.

Hart spoke to Power 105.1 FM The Breakfast Club, confessing he had indeed cheated on his wife after an incident with a stripper made headlines in October.

He was targeted in an FBI investigation looking into extortion from a sexually suggestive video. At the time he denied he had cheated, but apologized to his pregnant wife and children for being involved in such a compromising position.

He is asking forgiveness again, this time acknowledging his wife can choose not to forgive him:

“Me being wrong, I’m going to face the music. I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—king massive mistake. That’s what I’m trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son.”

Eniko, who gave birth to their son Kenzo in late November, has responded publicly to his confession with a note on Instagram that reads, ”

Watch his full confession here: