Kevin Spacey accusers now include Norwegian royalty

ex-Husband of Princess of Norway claims Kevin Spacey grabbed “his balls”

Kevin Spacey accusers continue to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, and the latest is part of the Norwegian Royal Family.

Ari Behn told his local radio station, P4, that Spacey groped him during a Nobel Peace Prize bash Spacey hosted 10 years ago.

Behn told the station on air:

“He was sitting right next to me. After five minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette’ — and then he takes me under the table in the middle of my balls. I got more than I bargained for.”

He shares, he was ten years younger, with dark hair – just like Kevin Spacey’s type.

The response he gave the actor after being accosted, “Eh, maybe later.”

The Danish-Norwegian writer is married to Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise, who is the daughter of King Harald V and fourth in line to the throne. The couple wed in 2002, but are now divorcing.

Star Trek Discovery‘s Anthony Rapp began the allegations against Spacey in October. The men who have since spoken out against Spacey come from across the globe, including House of Cards cast and crew, London Theatre actors and employees and others.