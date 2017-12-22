Korean band TWICE makes history with video for song ‘TT’

For the first time in Korean history, female artists have garnered over 300 million views on a music video.

The K-Pop band TWICE is the first all-girl group to break the 300 million view mark with their song “TT” which is the lead track on their third EP “TWICEcoaster:LANE1.

The group, comprised of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, is no stranger to setting records though. They are also the first female group to break 100 million views for music videos for 6 consecutive songs.

TWICE is also coming close to current record holder which is BIGBANG’s K-Pop music video record for Fantasy Baby which has 331,188,926 views to date. That video came out in 2012.

According to IBT, “TT” single was the best-performing song in 2016 topping the Gaon Digital Chart for four consecutive weeks. The song came in second onBillboard charts’ World Digital Songs and was third on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

Congratulations to TWICE on their history-making music video! Watch it below: