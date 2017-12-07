Kristofer Maddigan, nominee for Best Score/Music for Game Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kristofer Maddigan is nominated for Best Score/Music for The Game Awards for his work on 2017’s Cuphead, the new game that is the talk of the town because of the fact that it is fun and because of its nod to classic cartoons.

Maddigan though considers himself more of a performer than a full-time composer, but he did say that he does hope for another worthwhile gaming project. He can be heard soon playing percussion for the National Ballet of Canada’s upcoming performances of The Nutcracker.

He is originally from Saskatchewan, Canada and started playing the piano and later on the drums. He found his vocation. In 2009, Maddigan earned his Toronto Artist’s Diploma in percussion from the prestigious Glenn Gould School at the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Kristofer Maddigan spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his beginnings in music, how he got the job doing the music for Cuphead, where he performs regularly, what he likes to do for fun, something cool that only people in-the-know will appreciate about him, what he will do to celebrate if he wins the Game Award for Best Score/Music and more.

Michelle Tompkins: Now, where are you from?

Kristofer Maddigan: I’m from Toronto.

MT: And is that where you live now?

KM: That’s where I live now. I’m from Saskatchewan originally, but I’ve been in Toronto for about 10 years now.

MT: Yikes. Isn’t it very cold in Saskatchewan?

KM: Saskatchewan is very cold yes, although it has become noticeably milder in recent years, likely due to climate change. I was there for the first twenty-some years of my life before moving to Toronto.

MT: Were you always interested in music?

KM: Yes. I started taking drums when I was about 10. I played a bit of piano before that. So I’ve been playing for well over 25 years now. And I love Renaissance music and David Bowie,

MT: Long time to play. Do you still love it?

KM: Oh, yeah. Yeah. Great. Very fortunate.

MT: Do you still perform with the National Ballet of Canada?

KM: Oh, yeah. Yeah. We started Nutcracker rehearsals yesterday. So we’re doing that until the end of the month basically.

MT: Oh, wonderful. Well, what is one project that you’d like to do that you haven’t done yet?

KM: I don’t know. I think doing music for an RPG would be fun because there’d be a bit more freedom than we did in Cuphead. But it would have to still be the right RPG or the right project with the right studio. So I very much enjoyed working with Studio MDA Jar on Cuphead. So I would love to work with them again if they did anything interesting.

MT: So how can people find your other compositions?

KM: I have a SoundCloud page, which you can link to through my website. But there’s very little on there. Cuphead is the bulk of what I’ve written. Typically I’m not really composing. I’m more of a performer. That’s what my career up to this point has been based on. So composition has come fairly recently.

MT: Now, for Cuphead how did you get the job?

KM: I got the job because of Chad and Jared, who are the two brains behind MDA Jar. I’ve known them since about grade five. They grew a couple blocks from where I grew up. And about then. So they asked me when they were starting this little tiny video game project if I wanted to write music for it. And so here we are.

MT: And how does the process of this work? Do they send you images and give you ideas?

KM: A bit of both. I mean they knew early on that they wanted the bulk of the bosses to be ’30s big band style music. So there was a certain amount I was writing on my own kind of blind, and we were lining it up with bosses after the fact. And there were also a number of bosses or other areas of the game where they already had a clear conception of what the visuals were going to be like. So there was a bit of both. A bit of I was just doing my thing, and then a bit of trying to write something that matched things that they had already developed.

MT: Well, Cuphead’s been getting a lot of positive vibes. I’m guessing a lot of it has to do with your music.

KM: I hope so. I think, yeah, people have reacted very well to the music. And I think the first thing people see is obviously the visuals. And then if they stick around, the music I think generally everyone seems to appreciate it. And the difficulty of the game, too, people do appreciate that as well. It’s a challenging game, but it’s rewarding, so.

MT: Please tell me a surprising story about working on Cuphead?

KM: Truthfully the process of working on Cuphead was pretty straightforward and nothing that I can think of (other than the game actually coming out!) that was very surprising. Sorry to be boring!

MT: Do you play video games?

KM: I play very little because I don’t really have time. I mean I beat Cuphead obviously, but aside from that, I played a couple—I mean I played Ori last year and Limbo just because they were sort of recent games which were quite popular. And also, I’ve been checking out some games that have popular soundtracks because I’m sort of interested in checking out other soundtracks. But the bulk of the game, I don’t really play much anymore because there’s just too much other stuff that I’m trying to do and it’s tough to sort of balance everything. But the past year, I’ve also been playing a lot of The Witness, which is I think it has to be one of the greater games that’s ever been made. So I’m very casual in terms of the amount of time I put into gaming.

MT: Now how did you feel when you found out that you’d been nominated for the Best Score for the Game Awards?

KM: Oh, it’s fantastic. A lot of people are saying it’s been quite a year for video game soundtracks across the board. And so to be in the same category as Zelda and Mario and Nier. I heard some of Nier. It’s amazing. Persona 5 is also incredible. So considering some of the games which didn’t get nominated and maybe also should have, it’s quite an honor to be there.

MT: And what did you do to celebrate once you heard that you were nominated?

KM: Nothing, I don’t think. I probably went to work [laughter]. I’ll celebrate more if we win, but I’m not holding my breath for that. I think the competition is extremely strong and there’s been a lot of great OSTs released this year, so. It’s fantastic to be nominated, but I’m not one to get too excited about something, so.

#Pluckhead: A #Cuphead String Album. Officially licensed & released with @MateriaColl, Pluckhead features 11 tracks original music by @KrisMaddigan, performed & arranged for strings by @StringPlayerGmr. Releases on Dec. 5, 2017! Pre-Order now: https://t.co/H0hyvd1mHi pic.twitter.com/5tVpW0HDd7 — String Player Gamer (@StringPlayerGmr) December 4, 2017

MT: Do you perform Monday through Friday? Do you have a set time where you’re working with your band and everything else like that?

KM: Typically, if I’m in my normal gig with the National Ballet—if I’m with them, we do Tuesday to Sunday eight shows per week the week. And that’s four months of the year typically. And then the rest of the time, most of it, freelance schedule, so a lot of morning or afternoon rehearsals. A lot of evening shows, but nothing set in stone. It’s kind of like shift work I guess.

Give the gift of joy, enchantment and wonder! ‘Share the Magic’ of The Nutcracker today 🔗 in bio. @jillianvanstone 📷 by @karolinakuras A post shared by The National Ballet of Canada (@nationalballet) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:03am PST

MT: Makes sense.

KM: At the moment, I’m starting to write a few more things, just doing some experiments. And that’s sort of how it was during the Cuphead process. I would get up in the morning and if I didn’t have to go to rehearsal, I’d spend four or five hours writing. And if I did have to go to rehearsal, I would try to squeeze a little bit in some time in the day just to get some work on it, but it’s a balancing act for sure.

MT: It sounds like it. Now at the ballet, you play percussion, is that correct?

KM: Yes.

MT: I also read that you also do some stuff with jazz bands and stuff like that, is that correct too?

KM: I do as much as I can, but it’s kind of a different the classical world and the jazz world are fairly distinct. And I practiced jazz a lot. I love it. I played jazz since my early 20s, I think is when I really got into it. And I’d love to do more, but it’s also still a question of time. So I do as much as I can and I love listening to it and I love practicing it. But I don’t do nearly as much jazz playing as I’d like.

MT: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?

KM: I like reading and doing kung fu this year and doing lots of meditation. And lately, I’ve been doing some research on macrobiotic diet. So sort of getting a bit more into cooking maybe. I mean I practice two to four hours a day typically still. So I enjoy practicing. So I do that for fun as well. It’s not really relaxing like sitting on a couch is. But I used to watch a lot of films. Haven’t had too much time to do that lately.

MT: What are some of your favorite films?

KM: Oh, wow. For domestics—I mean, yeah, for domestic films, the original Blade Runner is probably my favorite. Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, a couple of classics. Wild Strawberries I loved. Bergman. I like a lot of foreign films. I try to watch as many of those as I can. Tchaikovsky is incredible as well. I’m trying to think what else. Ghost World I love. I think it’s fantastic and quite dark, but still very funny. I’ll remember lots more as soon as I hang up.

MT: Is there anything you’d like to say about your family?

KM: I mean my family’s been great for all this. They’ve been super supportive. My partner, she’s fantastic. She’s put up with me sitting at the keyboard many nights doing my own thing when I was trying to finish the writing process. So yeah, they’ve been nothing but supportive and they’re probably visibly more excited than I’ve been at the success of Cuphead [laughter].

MT: That’s the mark of your modesty and their pride in you.

KM: Oh, yes. My mom, in particular, is extremely proud of me [laughter]. I don’t know. Yeah, they’ll be more proud probably. But I think if we win that definitely, that will be a cause for celebration. At that point, I’ll crack a bottle of champagne maybe.

MT: Sounds like a good way to celebrate.

KM: Yeah.

MT: Now, is there any charity work you want to mention?

KM: Ah, how so?

MT: Just are there charities that you work with or just done work for free or places that you always like to give a shout out to?

KM: Well, there’s certain— I mean we typically what we do with my family now and friends will donate to charities. Lately, we’ve been donating to Ecojustice and Doctors Without Borders and OxFam. So those are the ones that basically donate to. I’m doing— I just sent off a record today. They’re doing a charity auction at MAG Fest next month which is the– I forget. I think it’s Music and Gaming Festival. I’m pretty sure that’s what it stands for but so we did a signed vinyl for that and they’re going to auction it off. So, yeah.

MT: Sounds nice. Now, what are your social media handles?

KM: My Twitter one is just @KrisMaddigan‏.

MT: Okay.

KM: It’s super easy to find though if you just Google Cuphead composer those will—they only major social media one I have is Twitter though. I don’t have Instagram or anything else.

MT: Okay, well, that’s the one that we’ll send people to or would you rather people go to your website?

KM: Either or is fine. I mean the website links to Twitter so they could go to either one and find the other. The website probably needs a bit of updating, but.

MT: What’s something you want people to know about you?

KM: Oh, that’s a good one. You can write that I did a half hey Peter at the mall of the dead and I’m very proud of that.

MT: I’m sorry. I don’t know what that is.

KM: Some people will and they’ll be impressed.

MT: Okay.

KM: It’s not dirty. Don’t worry.

MT: I don’t think it is. I just was curious. Now is there anything else you’d like to add?

KM: I don’t think so. I mean I guess thanks to my usual shoutouts would be thanks to Studio MDHR for bringing me into the project and trusting me with it and all of their support. And thanks to all the fans. Fans of the game and fans of the soundtrack. The feedback has just been extremely positive and very nice to receive. I think there’s a lot of time and a lot of heart that went into every aspect of the game and I think people—I think that’s registering with people or resonating I guess with people. And it’s quite gratifying so yeah, thanks to the fans.

