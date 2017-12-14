Latest ‘Black Panther’ TV Spot reveals new footage of Wakanda

Oh, you have our attention all right.

Marvel Studios has released a brand new 30-second TV spot for their highly anticipated upcoming super-hero film Black Panther.

The short spot offers some new footage of Wakanda — T’Challa’s homeland in which the film is set. It’s a colorful, intriguing world that looks radically different from anything we’ve seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe do in the past.

“The Black Panther has been the protector of Wakanda for generations,” T’Challa says in the video. “Now it is time to show the outside world.”

We also get a few new glimpses at Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, protecting the throne and his nation from Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

The official synopsis of the film, via Collider, reads as follows. “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.”

It goes on: “Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

T’Challa first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Black Panther will mark the first stand-alone outing for the character on screen. It was in a 1966 edition of Fantastic Four in which Black Panther originally appeared in the comics.

Black Panther also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis and Danai Gurira. It is being directed by Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed) and will hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

Watch the new spot below.