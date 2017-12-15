Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi shares his work with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Luis Fonsi showed that he has a big heart at the Grammys with all of his kind words and actions taken to help his devastated land of Puerto Rico. However, his generous heart goes much further than that. He is dedicating his time and resources to one of America’s most respected and beloved charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fonsi, who, with reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, earned awards for best short form music video, urban fusion performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year this past November at the Latin Grammys from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for his hit “Despacito.”

Fonsi, born Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was raised in Orlando, Florida and was always interested in music. He attended Florida State University School of Music on a full scholarship, majoring in Vocal Performance.

His debut album, Comenzaré (I Will Begin) came out in 1998. More albums followed and the hits started coming. Fonsi’s seventh CD, Palabras del Silencio, debuted and remained in the number one position for weeks. He was awarded his first Latin Grammy Award for Song of the Year for his composition “Aquí Estoy Yo” in 2009.

In July 2011, Billboard named Fonsi Leader of Latin Music’s New Generation. “Despacito” was promoted and released in January. 2017, by mid-October the music video reached four billion views on YouTube.

He followed up that success with a new “Échame la Culpa” (Put the Blame on Me), a duet with Demi Lovato was released this fall and is climbing the charts.

His passion for charity work and doing good deeds came out long ago, but there are many reasons for someone to be drawn to St. Jude’s. For more than 50 years, St. Jude’s has been leading the world in the research and treatment of childhood cancers. They have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent and they promise not to stop until no child dies from cancer.

Luis Fonsi, who was joined by St. Jude’s patient Sebastian spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his passion for philanthropy, why St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is so special, what he is continuing to do for Puerto Rico, what are his holiday plans, what’s next for him, what he likes to do for fun and more.

See the full interview here:

Luis Fonsi can be followed on Twitter here and learn more about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital here.