Laura Bailey: 5 facts you probably didn’t know about the Game Awards nominee

Out of all the voice actors who are up for Best Performance at The Game Awards this year, Laura Bailey perhaps has the most video game credits to her name.

Born on May 28, 1981, the American voice actress has been in over one hundred video games to date. Her video game career started in 2002 when she voiced Rayne in BloodRayne, and has since provided iconic vocalization for characters such as Jaina in World of Warcraft, Lucina in Fire Emblem Awakening, Serana in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — Dawnguard and many, many more.

Bailey also has a prominent career in anime, providing the English dubbed version for properties like Dragon Ball Z, Fruits Baskets and Fullmetal Alchemist.

This year, Bailey has been nominated for her performance in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at The Game Awards. She plays Nadine Ross — an ex-mercenary who helps Chloe Frazer on her search for the Tusk of Ganesh.

