Luke Bryan has America’s top album with ‘What Makes You Country’

I have been saying for years that Luke Bryan is one of the biggest names in country music. He continues to prove me right.

His latest album What Makes You Country had no problem debuting at number one on the Billboard country charts. This is Bryan’s sixth studio album and the fourth one to reach number one. Bryan is becoming very used to sitting in the top spot of the charts.

The album also reached the number one spot on Billboard’s 200 all-genres rankings. Bryan continues to show that he is one of the most popular entertainers across all genres of music.

His last two studio albums Crash My Party (2013) and Kill the Lights (2015) soared to the top spot with ease. His latest album has only produced one single but “Light it Up” quickly became an instant classic. It quickly went to number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay tally, which makes it the most played song on country radio.

Bryan is now the fourth country musician to debut an album at number one. He joins Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney. I’m very confident that this new album will produce a few more hit singles before Bryan and his team begin work on his next project.

What Makes You Country is available everywhere.