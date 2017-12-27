Male actors join in wearing black for Golden Globes to support sexual assault victims

Earlier this month, many actresses who plan to attend the annual Golden Globe awards announced that they would be going to the ceremony wearing all black clothes, in order to support the victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Now, sources tell PEOPLE that several male actors will also be taking a stand and dressing in black to the Golden Globes this year to support the cause.

An Instagram post from celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who is handling the clothing of several male Golden Globe attendees, confirmed the news.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here…just sayin…”

Urbinanti styles actors such as Tom Hiddleston, Armie Hammer, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Garrett Hedlund. Johnson voiced his approval by commenting “yes we will” on Urbinanti’s post.

PEOPLE is also reporting that stylist Karla Welch, who works with such celebrities as Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Elisabeth Moss and Sarah Paulson, might be joining the movement as well, as she commented on Urbanti’s post by saying: ““🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️⚫️.”

This means that presenters, nominees and attendees alike will all be clothed in dark clothes, making the issue impossible to ignore.

Hollywood actresses and actors alike have been vocal about standing against sexual harassment in Hollywood ever since the story regarding Harvey Weinstein first broke. The #MeToo movement has only grown stronger and stronger ever since, as more predators (such as Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner and Jeffrey Tambor) are brought to justice.

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to take place on Sunday, January 7.