ABC’s ‘The Chew’ co-host Mario Batali faces sexual harassment allegations

What seems like an abrupt exit for some, does not come as a surprise to others. The Chew co-host Mario Batali is next among the Hollywood elite to encounter sexual harassment claims.

And no one should be surprised https://t.co/DCLvDzNYwO — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) December 11, 2017

Four women have come forward detailing the sexual harassment allegations against Batali. Amid the allegations, ABC asked the co-host to step down from The Chew. ABC spokesperson said in an interview:

“ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment. While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct.”

The Food Network has also halted the relaunching of Molto Mario, a series that made him a famous television personality. He also stepped away from running his restaurant during the investigation.

In a statement to Eater, Batali admitted the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted. The chef apologized for “for any pain, humiliation or discomfort” caused to employees and customers https://t.co/h37LkowJJg — Eater NY (@EaterNY) December 11, 2017

Batali is just one of many accused of sexual misconduct, allegations of which began with Harvey Weinstein back in October.