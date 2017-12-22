Mark Hamill admits he doesn’t like what they did with Luke in ‘The Last Jedi’

Mark, you were the chosen one!

Mild Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers follow.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is, hands down, the most polarizing Star Wars film we’ve had to date. Fans are at war with each other on the internet, debating whether Rian Johnson’s take on the galaxy far, far away is one that is cohesive with previous incarnations. Well, sorry The Last Jedi loyalist, but actor Mark Hamill has recently weighed in on his thoughts on the whole ordeal: and sadly, he’s not a fan.

More specifically, he’s not a fan of what they did with his character, Luke Skywalker.

Hamill, who has portrayed Skywalker since the series began in 1977 said in an interview posted to YouTube on Dec. 20., “I said to Rian, I said, ‘Jedi don’t give up,’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try and right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference. But, it’s not my story anymore. It’s somebody else’s story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That’s the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I’m sorry.”

He went on to say that his strategy for approaching Star Wars: The Last Jedi, then, was to treat Luke Skywalker as a different person than the one George Lucas created. “I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s ‘Jake Skywalker,’ he’s not my Luke Skywalker. But I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well.”

Mark Hamill’s comments have only thrown more controversy into the online debates over the film.

Mark Hamill has been extremely mature & a great example on how we can handle creative differences. He disliked the way he was forced to portray Luke in Last Jedi – however, he concedes it's "just a movie", and "not his character" anymore, and still hopes people enjoy it. #class — Andy Stein (@AndySteinMusic) December 22, 2017

Mark Hamill has been living Luke Skywalker for 40 years and he can disagree with Rian Johnson's take on Luke without flipping out like a giant baby. Why can't some of you? — Dany "Sailor Moon tennis ball" Roth (@DanyOrdinary) December 21, 2017

Still, Hamill also said, “I still haven’t accepted it completely, but it’s only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don’t get upset.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now. Watch the full Mark Hamill interview here