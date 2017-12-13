Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry and Royal Family on Christmas Day

There is a first time for everything!

Talk about a fairytale ending. Kensington Palace confirms that Meghan Markle will spend Christmas Day with not only fiancé Prince Harry and the Queen, but the entire Royal Family.

A Kensington Palace spokesman told Sky News: “You can expect to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Miss Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day.”

The Royals take another chance on love and break tradition by allowing the unwed lovers to spend Christmas Day among royalty. Remember back in 2010, Kate Middleton was not invited to spend the holiday with Prince William, despite them getting engaged a month before.

However, there are a lot of “first times” with this couple. As we reported when the couple shared their engagement, “Meghan Markle, will the first mixed-race member of the British Royal Family, making her and Prince Harry the first interracial royal couple.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. pic.twitter.com/HBz30SbZVE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Royal traditional Christmas Day festivities will still take place. Fans can line up to meet the Royal Family as they walk the 330 yards to the 16th-century church, normally led by Prince Philip. However, Meghan Markle will be among the family celebrating “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Just wishful thinking, but will we see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss under the mistletoe? Stay tuned!

