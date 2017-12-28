Meghan Markle’s sister responds to family comment made by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s half-sister on her father’s side, Samantha Grant, is responding to a comment Prince Harry made to BBC Four’s Sarah Montague in an interview right after Christmas.

During the interview, Prince Harry was asked if there were more family traditions he would need to explain to his fiancee, he said, “Plenty. We’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well.

“She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family, I suppose, she’s never had.”

The comment was shared on Twitter as a highlight of his interview, and Grant replied.

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

“Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos”

This came after her Christmas tweet about her tell-all book, to be titled, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 25, 2017

She previously told The Sun UK, that Markle is a “shallow social climber who loved watching [Harry] and brother William on TV — but preferred Harry as she has a “soft spot for gingers.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Grant gets a wedding invitation.