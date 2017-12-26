Heather Menzies Urich, Louisa von Trapp in ‘Sound of Music’ has died from brain cancer

Heather Menzies Urich died Sunday of brain cancer at the age of 68.

Urich played Louisa von Trapp alongside Julie Andrews in the 1965 movie The Sound of Music.

According to her son, Ryan Urich, his mother was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme just a month ago.

He told CNN, “The most important thing was my mom was an actress, talented dancer (and) really avid in arts and theater. She had this unbelievable network of friends.”

After her iconic portrayal of one of the von Trapp children, she went on to roles in T.J. Hooker, The Love Boat, Logan’s Run, Dragnet 1967 and The Farmer’s Daughter.

She lost her husband Robert Urich, whom she married in 1975, to cancer in 2002. After his death, she started the Menzies Urich founded the Robert Urich Foundation, which raises funds for cancer research. She wrote on the Foundation’s site, “Robert’s motto was “Never give up –– never, ever give up.” The best tribute I can pay him is to live by that motto, and work every day toward finding a cure for the disease that took him from us.”

Urich is survived by three children and eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.