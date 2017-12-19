Meryl Streep reaches out after Rose McGowan criticizes her for not speaking up against Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep has spoken out publicly after Rose McGowan criticizes her on Twitter for not speaking up against Harvey Weinstein.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGowan, who maintains she was raped by Weinstein, wrote:

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Marchesa is the brand co-created by Weinstein’s estranged wife.

Streep has now spoken up about the accusation. She says she did not know of the encounters, “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

She also says she did her best to get in touch with McGowan privately, “Rose assumed and broadcast something untrue about me, and I wanted to let her know the truth. Through friends who know her, I got my home phone number to her the minute I read the headlines. I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers. No one can bring back what entitled bosses like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and HW took from the women who endured attacks on their bodies and their ability to make a living… And I hoped that she would give me a hearing. She did not, but I hope she reads this.”

McGowan issued an apology for the Marchesa comment tweeting, “There is no map for this road I’m on, I will f–k up.”

The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that. Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate. There is no map for this road I’m on, I will fuck up. Peace be with you, go with Goddess. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 18, 2017

But that wasn’t all the drama. Amber Tamblyn got into the mix, tweeting:

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Which pissed of McGowan’s Charmed co-star, Holly Marie Combs, who wrote back:

You just did to @rosemcgowan what you claim you don't support her doing to others. Every activist for every cause the world over has different methods but share a common and more important message that should remain the same. And undiluted above all else. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 17, 2017

Which set off Twitter users, causing Combs to reply again:

Rose is not trying to silence anyone. Give me a severe break. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) December 18, 2017

As for an apology to Meryl Streep, that doesn’t seem to be coming.