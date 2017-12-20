Mindy Kaling welcomes her baby girl

Mindy Kaling welcomed her daughter, Katherine Swati Kaling, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 15, 2017, at 10:50 a.m.

Kaling’s little girl is named after her mother, Swati Roysircar, who died in 2012 of pancreatic cancer.

Back in August, she told Sunday TODAY‘s Willie Geist that she had her mother’s example to go on to be a great mom.

Who Katherine’s father is is still a secret. According to the birth certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, the dad’s name was not filled in. Kaling had not been romantically linked to anyone prior to her pregnancy announcement.

Kaling just completed the final season of The Mindy Project on HULU, a project inspired by her mother’s work in an OB/GYN office. She is also featured in the newly-dropped Ocean’s 8 preview, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.