NBC looking to revive ‘The Office’

It looks like Dunder Mifflin might be reopening their doors in the near future.

Sources have been speculating that NBC is looking to revive the widely popular workplace comedy for the 2018-2019 season. The show originally ran for nine seasons premiering back in 2005 and concluded back in 2013.

TV Line was first to break the news and the show would return to its infamous location in Scranton, Pennsylvania. They would hope to have a mix of former cast members as well as including some new characters.

NBC Network president Bob Greenblatt says he has spoken to The Office creator Greg Daniels and Daniels has said on numerous occasions he would love to bring the show back when the time is right.

“I’ve talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now’. There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

NBC has yet to officially comment on the story, but we have reports that say Steve Carrell will NOT be returning to the series. We still have hope that fan favorites Jim Halpert, Pam Halpert, Andy Bernard and Dwight Schrute will be returning.

NBC is also hoping that The Office‘s potential return could have similar success to the very successful return of Will & Grace which was just recently nominated for multiple Golden Globes.