Netflix renews German thriller ‘Dark’ for a second season

It’s the weirdest show that you haven’t watched yet.

Netflix has officially picked up the German mystery thriller/horror/what is this show? series Dark for a second season.

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is a story about a group of teenagers in present day who are living in a small German town. Everything seems to be relatively normal about the setting until two children disappear under mysterious circumstances.

This launches an investigation that uncovers secrets no one would have ever dreamed — connecting four families together through the past, present and future.

That’s right, we’ve got multiple timelines going on in this thing. And, as someone who finished the series a few weeks ago and is still trying to decipher what everything means, let me tell you first hand that this show is absolutely nuts. It may have been pitched as a Stranger Things knock-off based on the trailer, but it’s really anything but.

Dark is also Netflix’s very first German-language production, being released to countries around the world like the United States, Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Spain, France and more. The show first premiered at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

And now, we have more Dark coming our way, which makes total sense given the enormous cliff-hanger we were given at the end of the first season.

“When we first heard about Dark, we realized very early on that we hadn’t seen anything like this show before — in Germany or anywhere else in the world,” VP international originals for Netflix Kelly Luegenbiehl told Deadline. ‘Dark is a testament that great storytelling transcends geography. We’re excited that our members around the globe are captivated by the mysterious world of Winden and will now be able to continue to see how the story unfolds.”

Odar and Friese also offered Deadline a statement about the season two announcement. “We are overwhelmed by the response to Dark and are thrilled that our story has been a success with a global audience,” they said. “Viewers have been captivated by the secrets of our protagonists and have taken delight in unraveling the various puzzles that the story presents. To know that we will now embark on our next journey is, for us showrunners, a dream come true. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the second season of Dark.”

Honestly, we’re not sure how many more surprises we can take in the world of Dark, given we can barely assemble what happened in the first season. That being said, we’re still pretty excited and totally will be watching it.

Are you excited for Season Two of Dark? Did you understand everything that went down in Season One (hit me up with a DM if you did)? Let us know in the comments below!