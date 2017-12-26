New on HULU for January 2018

It’s hard to believe we’re looking at what’s coming and going from HULU for 2018!

This month is a great mix of classic movies, spring premieres and HULU originals. From Look Who’s Talking to Capote, Saturday Night Fever to Freedom Writers, The Path and This Is Us HULU has you covered for the cold nights of January.

Check out what’s leaving to plan your year-end binge-watching as well! You can’t forget about Jennifer Lopez in Maid in Manhattan or Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black any more than you are anticipating seeing Ralph Macchio and Tamlyn Tomita in The Karate Kid Part II or Madonna and Tom Hanks in A League of Their Own.

Here’s what’s coming and going in January on HULU:

Available January 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

10 to Midnight (1983)

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Bloodsport (1988)

Big Driver (2014)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Black Rain (1989)

Bolero (1984)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Flawless (1999)

Frailty (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Future (2011)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

RELATED: Interview with Tamlyn Tomita who played Kumiko in The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

Zodiac (2007)

Available January 2

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

Available January 3

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Game Changer (2017)

Available January 4

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

Available January 5

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group)

The Four: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT)

Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Available January 6

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Available January 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Available January 8

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Frank (2014)

Available January 9

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Available January 10

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Available January 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon)

These Final Hours (2013)

Available January 12

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime)

Available January 13

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)

Available January 15

12 O’Clock Boys (2013)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Advanced Style (2014)

Afterimage (2016)

Bending Steel (2013)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Coherence (2013)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

Polina (2016)

Polytechnique (2009)

The Queen (2006)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Soul on a String (2016)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Wendy & Lucy (2008)

Available January 17

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available January 18

Barista (2015)

Available January 19

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

My Best Friend (2016)

Available January 21

School Life (2017)

Available January 22

The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX)

Espionage Tonight (2017)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Available January 24

Detroit (2018)

Available January 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Available January 27

Crash Pad (2017)

Available January 29

Beside Bowie (2017)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

Available January 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

Available January 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in January:

January 31

Alfie (2004)

Amelie (2001)

Barbarella (1968)

Beowulf (2007)

Bound (1996)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Corky Romano (2001)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Double Take (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Kazaam (1984)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Nixon (1995)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pinocchio (2002)

Pumpkin (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

What’s The Worst That Can Happen (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Top Photo by: Jeff Neumann/Hulu