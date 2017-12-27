New ‘Roseanne’ promo makes light of Dan’s death in 1997 finale

One of the big questions surrounding the return of ABC’s hit comedy Roseanne is how would the writers deal with the death of Roseanne’s husband Dan Conner, played by John Goodman.

Dan died of a heart attack in the 1997 series finale, essentially ending the show for good as we knew it.

Well, it seems the writers have turned to irony to solve the conundrum. In a newly released trailer, Dan is watching basketball with daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) when Roseanne walks in and asks how the game is going. Dan replies that ’96-’97 Bulls, which had legendary Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman on the roster, would “beat these guys anytime.”

Roseanne replies, “You can’t live in the past, Dan. When things are gone, they’re gone forever.”

In addition to Dan’s return from the dead, writers are handling the return of both Becky’s. Goranson was replaced by Sarah Chalke when she left the show to go to college. Sara Gilbert (Darlene) helped fix that hole, according to Entertainment Weekly, by suggesting that Goranson come on as a surrogate for Chalke’s Becky, creating a new character Andrea.

The other cast member now confirmed to return is Johnny Galecki, who it was suspected could not rejoin the show because of his work as Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory. He is slated for one episode.

Roseanne returns March 27, then returns to its old time slot, 8:00 p.m., Tuesdays beginning April 3. In the meantime, check out the teaser below: