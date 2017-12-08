New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ DLC expansion pack available early

Nintendo announced during The Game Awards last night that the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC expansion pack for Nintendo Switch and Wii U was dropping.

New features include a motorcycle for Link to ride, Champions with Kass the Bard, complete a new dungeon, unique new armors, and more!

Gamers were so excited by the announcement during the Game Awards, they forgot they were being broadcast from the west coast, so “tonight” wasn’t fast enough.

WHEN TONIGHT — Shnekis (@MistyShnekin) December 8, 2017

Needless to say, there was quite a bit of excitement after the announcement:

ZELDA STORY DLC AVAILABLE TONIGHT!!! EVERYONE TURN OFF THE GAME AWARDS!!! — A Christmas Caroline Liddick 🎄 (@carolineliddick) December 8, 2017

Right before i was about to go to bed Nintedo at The Game Awards tonight droped us with the Zelda Breath Of The Wild DLC 2 Trailer. And it comes out TONIGHT! — Ryan Keys (@RyanKeysSWB) December 8, 2017

Zelda DLC out tonight?! What the f*ck am I doing at the game awards?!!? — James Willems (@JamesWillems) December 8, 2017

Zelda won Game of the Year at the awards.