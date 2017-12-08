New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ DLC expansion pack available early

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo announced during  The Game Awards last night that the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC expansion pack for Nintendo Switch and Wii U was dropping.

New features include a motorcycle for Link to ride, Champions with Kass the Bard, complete a new dungeon, unique new armors, and more!

Gamers were so excited by the announcement during the Game Awards, they forgot they were being broadcast from the west coast, so “tonight” wasn’t fast enough.

Needless to say, there was quite a bit of excitement after the announcement:

Zelda won Game of the Year at the awards.

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!