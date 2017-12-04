Norman Reedus and others to present at The Game Awards this Thursday

The 2017 Game Awards are only a few days away, with the excitement building up more and more. Now, the official Game Awards Twitter has announced some of the presenters that are set to appear at the show — one of them is Norman Reedus.

RELATED: The Game Awards – Reveals and trailers we hope to get

Reedus is best known for his portrayal of the fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon in AMC’s The Walking Dead. He’s appeared in films such as The Boondocks Saints and Blade II, as well as having done vocal acting for a couple Walking Dead video games. He will also be featured in Hideo Kojima’s next game, Death Stranding.

There’s no announcement as to which award Reedus will be presenting, but the tweet assures us that “You won’t want to miss this!”

JUST ANNOUNCED! Norman Reedus joins #TheGameAwards as a presenter for Thursday night's live show! You won't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/EuCnSr9jWY — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 4, 2017

Along with Reedus, Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes), Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), Zachary Levi (Chuck), Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid), Aisha Tyler (Archer) and Felicia Day (The Guild) will additionally be presenting awards.

Check back with us on Dec. 7 for coverage of the Game Awards, and check out some of the top 5 lists we’ve done for some of the nominees — people like Ashly Burch, Brian Bloom and Halfcoordinated — in the meantime.