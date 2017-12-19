Ocean’s 8 first official trailer is here and Girl Power never looked strong

“Who run the world? Girls!”

Cue the music! Beyonce’s Run the World (Girl) song is what comes to mind while watching Ocean’s 8 first official trailer.

The roles have changed and this female-dominated cast encapsulates the attention of its fans. The female star-studded cast consists of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter. As some of the cast teased the official movie poster, fans lost it with pure excitement.

This looks dope and props on having two actors with one name. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 14, 2017

you don’t understand. you really don’t. bullock. blanchett. hathaway. kaling. HOLY SHIT. HOLY SHIT. HOLY SHIT. FEMALE ACTOR ICONS. https://t.co/Ayh7G0qfHz — sandra (@najjarsandra) December 14, 2017

“Anything you can do, I can do better. I can do anything better than you.”

As we first reported Ocean’s 8 is a reboot of the original Oceans films. Sandra Bullock plays the lead, Debbie Ocean (the estranged sister of Danny Ocean a.k.a George Clooney), in the original film. The plot twist involves Debbie assembling a crew of tough women to pull off an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

Ocean’s 8 director is Gary Ross, best known for The Hunger Games and Seabiscuit. Ross wrote the screenplay with Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney original (Ocean’s 11, 12 and 13 ) directors are producers of the new film.

The movie will hit theaters on June 8, 2018 and because we love strong women, we leave you with Beyonce’s Run the World (Girl) video.