Phoenix, Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and more set to perform at The Game Awards

The Game Awards, which air this Thurs., Dec. 7 at 8:30 EST, aren’t just about video games. The ceremony has announced that several musical guests will be performing, including the French alt-rock band Phoenix and Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates.

Phoenix formed in 1997, dominating the indie pop and alternative rock scene in Versailles, France almost instantly. The band consists of lead singer Thomas Mars, bass/keyboards/ backing vocalist Deck d’Arcy, guitar/keyboards/backing vocalist Christian Mazzalai and guitar/backing vocalist Laurent Brancowitz. They’re best known for singles “1901,” “Too Young” and “Lisztomania.”

Following Phoenix’s performance is what is being referred to as The Game Awards Orchestra which, according to Gamespot, will bring together several famous musicians to perform music that’s based on video games. Synyster will be playing in this orchestra, as will classical cellist Tina Guo.

“Debuting at the 2017 show,” The Game Awards website says, “The Game Awards Orchestra is [an] all-star group of some of the world’s most talented orchestral and rock musicians. These acclaimed artists will be joined by special guests for a one-night-only performance of the music featured in video teams of the past, present and future.”

Other recent announcements of celebrities set to appear at The Game Awards include Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland as a present, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart appearing to premiere an exclusive new clip from the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

