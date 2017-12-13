Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner talks pet shopping/safety from Petco

Puppy Bowl is a fun staple on Animal Planet for Super Bowl Sunday, but referee Dan Schachner is geared up to get people excited about holiday shopping for your pets.

Whether it is toys, food, bedding, treats or cute holiday outfits for human and animal companions, Petco has what you are seeking this winter.

Also, as many people plan to bring new pets into their homes, Schachner also spoke of how an older dog may be a better idea for some families to adopt rather than a puppy.

He also said how Petco has created some helpful tips on how to keep your pets safe during this busy time of year.  Actually, they have developed Petcoach.co where you can speak with a live veterinarian to ask any pet safety questions in real time.

Some of his pet safety tips include:

  • Being careful with ornaments and tinsel and keeping them out of reach
  • Be sure to puppy proof the house
  • Mistletoe and Poinsettias can be dangerous
  • As the door may open more, be mindful of your pet’s whereabouts

Dan Schachner, dog foster parent and referee from the iconic Animal Planet hit special Puppy Bowl spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com  and offered important safety tips, what fun things you can do to incorporate your pet into the holiday festivities. What are some great gift options from Petco, what are the newest pet toys on the market, how to bring a new pet into the family, the history of Puppy Bowl, the sister program of Dog Bowl that was meant to help older dogs find forever homes and more.

Puppy Bowl will air on Superbowl Sunday and get your pet gifts from Petco here.

Michelle Tompkins

