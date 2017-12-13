Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner talks pet shopping/safety from Petco

Puppy Bowl is a fun staple on Animal Planet for Super Bowl Sunday, but referee Dan Schachner is geared up to get people excited about holiday shopping for your pets.

Whether it is toys, food, bedding, treats or cute holiday outfits for human and animal companions, Petco has what you are seeking this winter.

Also, as many people plan to bring new pets into their homes, Schachner also spoke of how an older dog may be a better idea for some families to adopt rather than a puppy.

He also said how Petco has created some helpful tips on how to keep your pets safe during this busy time of year. Actually, they have developed Petcoach.co where you can speak with a live veterinarian to ask any pet safety questions in real time.

Some of his pet safety tips include:

Being careful with ornaments and tinsel and keeping them out of reach

Be sure to puppy proof the house

Mistletoe and Poinsettias can be dangerous

As the door may open more, be mindful of your pet’s whereabouts

