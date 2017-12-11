Are you ready for the new ‘Ready Player One’ trailer?

Pop culture icons unite!

A new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One has been released online, bringing viewers into the OASIS.

Based on the Ernest Cline novel of the same name, Ready Player One is an ‘80s-themed blast of nostalgia. Set in a dystopian future, Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) is a teenager struggling to get by. The only place where he feels truly free is in the OASIS — a massive video game world in which characters pick their own avatars and can do seemingly everything.

The OASIS is threatened, however, when its James Halliday (Mark Rylance) passes away. Halliday’s will doesn’t leave the OASIS to one specific person, it rather sets up an elaborate treasure hunt that takes place in the digital world.

The winner gets complete control of the OASIS and a whole bunch of money. Watts is sure he has the skills it takes to win — given that he spends all his time playing video games. However, his competition is fierce, as a corporation run by a malicious figure named Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) is also gunning for the prize.

“There are so many more compelling reasons to escape into the OASIS than exist in real life,” Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly. “A lot of our movie is a comparative study: Which world would they rather spend their lives in — with all the distractions and complexities and perks of the digital world of the OASIS, or with the responsibilities of being a student or a parent living in real life? It’s real life versus virtual life. Which is more compelling?”

This new Ready Player One trailer provides us with more easter eggs, cameos and fun surprises. We get another shot at the Iron Giant — who seemingly will be playing a large part in the story. King Kong, Chucky, Lara Croft, Harley Quinn, Overwatch, Deadshot and many more also show up in there.

Along with the trailer, a new Ready Player One poster was released — one that has people on the internet joking about how long Tye Sheridan’s right leg appears to be.

Spielberg's latest is set in a grim dystopian future where everyone has one weirdly extra-long leg. pic.twitter.com/EboP5AL9jL — Lon Harris (@Lons) December 9, 2017

Ready Player One also stars Olivia Cooke, Hannah John-Kamen, T.J. Miller and Simon Pegg. Ernest Cline — who just announced he’s writing a sequel to the novel — helped pen the script along with Zak Penn. The film will be released on March 30, 2018.

Watch the trailer here and let us know if you’re excited to see Ready Player One in the comments below.