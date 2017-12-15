Ryan Reynolds teases new ‘Deadpool 2’ art, mocks the Disney-Fox merger

It’s good to see that the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign isn’t backing down, even now that it’s owned by Disney.

Ryan Reynolds shared some new artwork on his Twitter account for the upcoming Deadpool 2, in a picture that’s anything but conventional. The painting sees Deadpool, sitting on a bean bag chair, reaching his finger out to touch Cable’s pistol. Cable, who is being played by Josh Brolin, is ascending from some sort of blue teleportation device. The whole thing is obviously poking fun at Michelangelo’s infamous Sistine Chapel masterpiece.

Reynold’s caption reads, “Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it’s just well hung art to be shared with the world.”

Reynolds didn’t stop there. Only hours after the announcement of Disney buying 21st Century Fox, the actor posted more Deadpool related content on to his Twitter account.

One photo features him being escorted out of Disneyland by a security guard, with the caption “Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn.”

When the rumors between Fox and Disney were first in talks, Reynolds also tweeted “Time to unlock the explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse.”

Questions have risen what the future of the Deadpool franchise will be now that they’ve been bought out, given that Disney typically doesn’t swing for R-rated movies — especially ones that are incredibly violent, profane and sexual at that.

However, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently told The Hollywood Reporter that an R-rating isn’t out of the question. “It [Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool,” he said. “As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

Deadpool 2, which released a brief teaser trailer a few weeks ago, will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.