Season 2 of ‘The OA’ to begin filming in January

Netflix’s The OA is back for season 2!

The OA was one of Netflix’s surprise hits at the end of 2016. We recently found out that season 2 is not too far away.

The co-creator and star of the mystery drama, Brit Marling, revealed this weekend that they are planning to start production on season 2 in January. It was a lengthy screenwriting process that lasted through the summer and fall seasons.

Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write. Shooting Part II of @The_OA starts Jan 2018. Here goes something… @z_al @BARFH pic.twitter.com/1xWKdrtXjQ — brit marling (@britmarling) December 16, 2017

Netflix recently announced their top 10 most binge-watched shows of 2017 and The OA made the list. It seems many fans out there want to see what the future holds for Prairie Johnson and her friends.

“Angel of Death” is the title of the season 2 premiere and it will hopefully answer questions left by the major cliffhanger at the end of season 1 which showed Marling’s character Prairie Johnson clinging to her life.

The second season will consist of eight episodes, just like the first season. It was debated for a while if the show would even return for a second season after mixed reviews from critics. No premiere date has been set yet.