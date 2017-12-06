Season 4 of ‘Black Mirror’ finally gets a release date and a whole lot of trailers

Get ready to fear your iPhone once again.

Mark your calendars, as Netflix has finally announced an official premiere date for season 4 of their anthology series Black Mirror — Dec. 29, 2017.

The popular series, which won an Emmy last year in television movie and television movie writing for the “San Junipero” episode, will return with six brand new episodes. Like the previous seasons, each episode will be its own contained story that’s independent of the others, meaning you can watch them in whatever order you please.

Netflix has also given some details about each episode, releasing a short individual teaser to go with each one.

First up is “Arkangel,” being directed by Jodie Foster. The episode will star Rosemarie DeWitt, as she plays a single mother watching her daughter change and evolve. It feels very indie, in true Foster style, with some sci-fi horror thrown in there as well.

Next up is “U.S.S Callister,” the one that has us most intrigued. The whole thing is set in space, and looks to spoof Star Trek in some sort of fashion. The episode is directed by Toby Haynes (Dr. Who) and stars Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Micahela Cole and Jimmi Simpson.

“Crocodile” comes from The Road director John Hillcoat, and features some new kind of technology that can allow people to access memories — much like season one’s “The Entire History of You.”

“Hang the DJ” is taking on issues of online dating, as it takes place in a futuristic world and features a dating app that tells you everything you need to know about your partner. Basically, it sounds like a technological based version of The Lobster, coming from director Tim Van Patten.

“Metalhead” takes a post-apocalyptic look at the future, marking the series first black-and-white episode. David Slade (Breaking Bad, American Gods) directs the episode and Maxine Peake stars in the lead.

Finally, we have “Black Museum,” which features a some sort of advanced crime museum. Coming from Colm McCarthy, this episode promises to be pretty messed up.

“This year we have almost deliberately exaggerated the differences between the episodes,” Black Mirror co-creator Charlie Brooker told Variety. “‘U.S.S. Callister’ is a space romp. ‘Arkangel’ is an indie mother-daughter relationship drama. ‘Crocodile’ is a bleak, dark, paranoid, techno-noir thriller. ‘Hang the DJ’ is a rom-com…is — it’s playful. ‘Metalhead’ is a really nasty, brutal, survival-horror. And then you have ‘Black Museum,’ which is Stephen King-esque campfire horror tale telling.”

Along with all the individual trailers, Netflix also released a full trailer for the fourth season of Black Mirror.

What episode are you most excited to see in season four of Black Mirror? What has been your favorite to date (ours is a toss-up between “San Junipero” and “The National Anthem”). Let us know in the comments below!