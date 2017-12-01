Shroud: 5 things you probably didn’t know about The Game Awards nominee aka Michael Grzesiek

Mike Shroud, The Game Awards

Michael Grzesiek, better known as Shroud, has recently been nominated for Trending Gamer at this year’s annual The Game Awards. Born in 1994, Shroud is a Canadian video game streamer who has been broadcasting popular videos for the past three years.

Shroud
Credit: YouTube

Despite being only 23 years old, Grzesiek has gained quite the following through his Cloud9 and Twitch streams, becoming known for playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Grzesiek’s Twitch page doesn’t reveal a whole lot of personal information but does state that he’s working on a full-time schedule and highlights some of his personal settings in various video games.

In order to honor Grzesiek’s recent nomination, we’ve composed a list of fun facts about the gamer.

Click next to see five things that you need to know about him:

