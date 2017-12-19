‘Sicario 2: Soldado’ trailer brings us back to the gritty Mexican underworld

Two years after the first Sicario film hit theaters, Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming sequel Sicario 2: Soldado.

The film will see Josh Brolin return as the CIA agent Matt Graver, in charge of running questionable and possibly not entirely legal missions inside and around Mexico while trying to fight the drug war. Benicio Del Toro is also returning as Alejandro Gillick, the undercover and double-crossing hitman who was easily one of the best parts about the first movie.

“You want to see this thing through?” Brolin says in the trailer. “I’m going to have to get….dirty.”

Sicario 2: Soldado (which translates into Hitman 2: Soldier) will not, however, see the return of Emily Blunt — the star of the first film. Blunt opted not to return, as she felt her character’s arch was completed after the events in Sicario.

Original Sicario cinematographer Roger Deakins and director Denis Villeneuve also are not returning for the sequel, Instead, Sicario 2: Soldado is being helmed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima. Original writer Taylor Sheridan — who also wrote Hell or High Water and Winder River — returned to pen the script.

The official synopsis for the film reads, “After discovering that drug cartels are smuggling terrorists across the US border, the CIA sends Matt Graver and former undercover operative Alejandro to eliminate the problem. Along the way, Alejandro revisits his old nemesis to settle scores.”

The trailer features lots of gritty action, including a bunch of helicopters swooping in and masked men who are wielding some automatic weapons, all feeling very reminiscent of the first Sicario.

Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich, Get Out) Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) and Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight) also star.

Sicario 2: Soldado will hit theaters on June 29, 2018. Watch the trailer here and let us know in the comments below if you’re excited to see this movie, or if you thought Sicario even needed a sequel in the first place.