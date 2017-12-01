Snapchat adds filters ahead of major redesign

Snap is making things a bit easier for users

Snapchat is aware that potential users can be scared off by what seems to be a complex system of sharing, so they are making some major renovations to the platform.

“One thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback. As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use,” Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement Tuesday.

One major area they are addressing – Android users. Spiegal has pushed his team to focus on making Snap work better for users that are as addicted to their Samsung Galaxy‘s as Apple users are to their iPhones.

According to Mashable, another change coming is an “Official Stories” section, which will separate the casual flow Snap has with news filtered so users know the story is real. This comes at a time where other platforms are being investigated for allegedly spreading Russian propaganda during the 2016 election.

“One of the complaints we’ve heard about social media is that photos and videos from your friends are mixed in with content from publishers and creators and influencers,” Evan Spiegel, Snap’s CEO, said in a statement. “But your friends aren’t content, they’re relationships.”

What may occur is, like Facebook and Instagram, making the platform easier will open it up to new users, just not the kind current users want to hang out with. Snap expects the platform to take a bit of hit as this adjustment period happens.

These decisions come just months after a public offering and an announcement that fiscal performance is down 20 percent, according to CNN.

And while the big changes are pending, Snapchat has added some easy filters so enjoying the platform is a bit less time-consuming. The quick add button is on the right side of the screen with the other tools for customizing your Snaps.