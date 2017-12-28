Solange Knowles cancels South African Afro Punk New Year’s Eve performance

Solange Knowles has canceled her Afro Punk performance in South Africa on New Year’s Eve.

The singer took to Instagram to explain she was diagnosed with autonomic disorder.

In her post, she shared she had written and rewritten what she wanted and needed to say numerous times. She shared:

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Autonomic Disorder affects the parts of the nervous system that coordinate involuntary controls. The disorder can cause “problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions. Other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out (syncope), weakness, and cognitive impairment.” It can also impair a person’s ability handle gravity, so getting up and down can be an issue, as well as walking. In addition, commonly seen in Dysautonomia are digestive disorders which “include nausea, bloating, vomiting, severe constipation and abdominal pain.”

We wish Solange all the best in her battle with this disorder.