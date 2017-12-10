‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ introduces us to Miles Morales in first trailer

We’re actually….really excited?

Get ready for some animated web-slinging. Sony has released the first brief trailer for their upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This time it’s not Peter Parker under the mask. Instead, it’s Miles Morales, the Brooklyn teenager who takes up the Spider-Man mantle after the death of Parker. There’s even a brief shot in the trailer of Morales visiting Parker’s grave.

Morales was first introduced in 2011 during Chapter 4 of the Ultimate Fallout Marvel comic book series. In the comics, Morales was also bitten by a radioactive spider from Oscorp, giving him super-strength and other enhanced abilities.

The trailer, while short, is exciting. We get to see Spider-Man in a different format than we’ve ever seen him on the big screen, which is enough to get us in the theaters.

There’s also that stinger at the end — Morales sitting in a subway station, asking some mysterious shadow-y figure “Wait, so how many of us are there?”

Does this mean we are going to see more than one Spider-Man on screen at the same time? Or is it a clue to another super-hero who is going to make an appearance? There’s a whole bunch of implications what it could all mean here, and the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Just for the record, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in no way connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is it’s own standalone project from Sony, meaning we won’t be seeing an animated Tom Holland show up half-way through.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is being directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. The LEGO Movie and 22 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller — who were the ones to reveal the trailer at a Comic Con Expo in São Paulo, Brazil earlier today — serve as the producers, Lord having written the script. Other producers include Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg.

Shameik Moore (The Get Down, Dope) provides the voice for Miles Morales, with Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Luke Cage), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) also having been cast in supporting roles.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on Dec. 14, 2018. Watch the trailer here and, in the comments below tell us which one you are more excited to see: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Spider-Man: Homecoming 2?