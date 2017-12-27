‘Star Wars’ actor Alfie Curtis passes away at 87

Alfie Curtis, best known for playing Dr. Evazan in Star Wars: A New Hope died on December 26, 2017. He was 87 years old. The cause of death was not revealed to the public.

Dr. Evazan might not have the same legacy as Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader in Star Wars canon, but he could be seen in the Mos Eisley Cantina in George Lucas’ 1997 classic film. When Luke (Mark Hamill) accidentally ran into Ponda Baba, Evazan intervened and told young Skywalker that he has “the death sentence on 12 systems.” The conversation was then cut off when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alex Guinness) came flying in with a lightsaber.

Hamill sent out a tweet following the news, saying: “ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mrs Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, king & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you’ll be missed.”

While Evazan only made this short appearance in A New Hope, other Star Wars comics and sites expanded on the character’s backstory. According to StarWars.com, Evazan was “once a promising surgeon” originating from Alsakan, “but become notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments.”

Alfie Curtis was born in London in 1930. Apart from his role in Star Wars, Curtis also appeared in the 1980 version of The Elephant Man and 1982’s Q.E.D. Additionally, he played Matt Beckett in the 1980s series Cribb.

Alfie Curtis’ death falls on the one year anniversary of the passing of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope, and died at the age of 60.