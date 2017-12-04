Stephen Twining teaches us all about tea

Stephen Twining, 10th generation descendant of this tea-making family, not only does he know how to brew the perfect cup of tea, but he is able to discuss what tea is perfect for which occasion.

The Twining family has been making tea for more than 300 years. They travel all over the world to find herbs, spices and teas to create beautiful options for the tea-loving world.

While it was thought to be a British thing, a recent study showed that 79 percent of American adults also enjoy tea. But which kind to choose? Oolong, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Lemon, English Breakfast or something else?

Whichever mood you are in Twinings has a tea for that would be perfect for the occasion.

Stephen Twining, who is one of nine master tea blenders in the world spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com and not only offered tips on how to brew the perfect cup of tea but also talked about his background, what makes tea so special, what are the new trends in tea, which kinds of tea he prefers (he drinks at least nine cups per day) and more.

