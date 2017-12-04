Stephen Twining teaches us all about tea

Stephen Twining, 10th generation descendant of this tea-making family, not only does he know how to brew the perfect cup of tea, but he is able to discuss what tea is perfect for which occasion.

The Twining family has been making tea for more than 300 years.  They travel all over the world to find herbs, spices and teas to create beautiful options for the tea-loving world.

While it was thought to be a British thing, a recent study showed that 79 percent of American adults also enjoy tea.  But which kind to choose?  Oolong, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Lemon, English Breakfast or something else?

Whichever mood you are in Twinings has a tea for that would be perfect for the occasion.

Stephen Twining, who is one of nine master tea blenders in the world spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com and not only offered tips on how to brew the perfect cup of tea but also talked about his background, what makes tea so special, what are the new trends in tea, which kinds of tea he prefers (he drinks at least nine cups per day) and more.

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.